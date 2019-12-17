‘Last Christmas’ by Wham! is a timeless classic, and now we are getting the greatest gift for the holidays ever, a brand new 4k restoration of the music video, and also some never-before-seen behind the scenes footage.

Wham!’s “Last Christmas” has gotten a much needed holiday makeover. A stunning 4k restoration of the music video for the iconic Eighties Christmas song is now available on YouTube, provided by the original director Andy Morahan. Merry Christmas to one and all.

The festive music video for ‘Last Christmas’ was originally filmed in 1984 at a Swiss resort called Saas-Fee, and features Wham! members George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley alongside backing singers Pepsi and Shirlie, model Kathy Hill, Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and many of their friends. Basically, everyone that you’d want at your Christmas dinner.

Check out the enhanced video for ‘Last Christmas’ below.

This year saw the release of the movie Last Christmas, a romantic comedy starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding that was inspired by the Wham! classic. The soundtrack for the film features songs by Wham! and George Michael, including the never-before-released Michael song, ‘This Is How (We Want You to Get High).’ To celebrate the film’s release, Clarke helped lead a live sing-a-long of ‘Last Christmas’ in London’s Covent Garden earlier this month.

Alongside the splendidly enhanced music video, we have also been treated to some behind the scenes footage of Wham! creating the clip for ‘Last Christmas’. In it, we can see directorial tidbits and other small fun facts pop up throughout the entire special, including some from Kathy Hill and some from the director himself, Andy Morahan.

Warm up the fireplace and get your Christmas stockings ready, this is a treat that will make the holiday seasons feel alive.

Check out the 35th Anniversary special behind the scenes footage of ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham!