To celebrate the ten year anniversary of their second album Wellness, Last Dinosaurs are releasing a special reworked version before heading on tour.

Emerging as part of a burgeoning new scene of indie champions out of Brisbane in the 2010s, the band were quick to become national favourites: purveyors of music that effortlessly blended insatiable guitar with expansive synths and rhythms that offered avenues of escape to fans looking for dreamy soundscapes to get lost in.

And this year, the band is gearing up to celebrate ten years of their second project with Wellnxss, a reworked album giving fans an opportunity to reconnect through a new lens. It will be out February 13th via Nettwerk.

Featuring tracks including “Apollo” and “Wurl”, 2015’s Wellness remains a stunning entry in the Last Dinosaurs catalogue. Building on their breakout from their debut In a Million Years, its singles and touring helped cement the band’s profile nationally and internationally.

“I used to look back on this album as a bit of a failure, as there was so much pressure to follow up In a Million Years, but now I see it as the catalyst for the way we make music today,” said band member Sean Caskey.

“It forced us to completely change our approach to recording music by doing it all ourselves. This was after we dropped the demos on YouTube; the reaction to those lo-fi recordings was a massive surprise to us. That really inspired us to have more confidence in our own abilities and was the driving force behind [2018’s] Yumeno Garden.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“We’re so thankful to our fans, because it’s your positive energy that motivates us to keep pushing ourselves in the direction we need to go,” he added.

Last Dinosaurs will be taking the reimagined album on an East Coast tour in June, kicking off at Torquay Hotel on June 19th, before stops in Melbourne on June 20th, Newcastle on June 25th, Sydney on June 26th, and Brisbane on June 27th.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10am (AEDT) on Thursday, January 29th – sign up here.

Across the dates, they’ll be supported by Bad Suns. An American rock band formed in 2012 in Ventura, California, Bad Suns are known for their catchy, melodic alternative rock sound that blends indie, post-punk, and pop influences. They gained attention with their 2014 debut album Language & Perspective, featuring hits like “Cardiac Arrest”, and have since released several albums, including Disappear Here (2016) and Mystic Truth (2019).

LAST DINOSAURS AUSTRALIA 2026

Friday, June 19th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

with Bad Suns

Saturday, June 20th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

with Bad Suns

Thursday, June 25th

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

with Bad Suns

Friday, June 26th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

with Bad Suns

Saturday, June 27th

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

with Bad Suns