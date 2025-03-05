After last year’s successful launch, 12-piece ensemble Late Night Orchestra will return this August with its unique tribute tour.

Late Night Orchestra pays tribute to the last 30 years of pioneering trip-hop bands, where huge orchestral arrangements are led by exceptional Australian vocalists.

For its 2024 debut, Late Night Orchestra was joined by Clea, Jaguar Jonze, Ngaiire and Ben Woolner (Safia) to reimagine the music of ’90s trip-hop act Portishead. Photos of their Metro Theatre show can be viewed here.

Legendary radio announcer Richard Kingsmill praised the 2024 tour: “as entrancing today as it was in 1994, impressively brought to life by the 12-piece Late Night Orchestra. What a show!”

This year, Late Night Orchestra will continue their homage to the 90s trip-hop era by honouring English trio Massive Attack and the artists they influenced.

Massive Attack are known for their “hypnotic beats, brooding atmospheres, and politically charged lyricism” that reshaped electronic music. Their debut record Blue Lines continues to inspire musicians from around the world.

Most recently, the trio broke the world record for a gig with the lowest carbon emissions ever. At Act 1.5, a Bristol festival, techonology was 100% battery powered and all food sold was vegan. Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja, aka 3D, said he is “grateful to the team and the fans that produced the world-leading event.”

Happening across Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, special guest vocalists and ARIA Award winners Adrian Eagle, Katie Noonan, Thandi Phoenix, and THNDO will front the performances.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow on Thursday, March 6th at 12pm via TMRW.

LATE NIGHT ORCHESTRA TOUR 2025

With special guest vocalists Adrian Eagle, Katie Noonan, Thandi Phoenix, and THNDO

Tour information here

Saturday, August 2nd

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, August 7th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, August 15th

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, August 16th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC