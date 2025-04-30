Lauren Spencer Smith will tour Australia and New Zealand this year in celebration of her forthcoming second album.

With The Art of Being a Mess set for release on June 27th via Interscope, the Canadian songwriter will kick off the tour in September before hitting down under in November.

Stops have been confirmed for Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

The Art of Being a Mess follows Spencer Smith’s 2023 debut effort, Mirror, which cracked the top 25 in Australia and top 15 in New Zealand.

“The Art of Being a Mess is about embracing the highs and lows, the chaos and the beauty in feeling everything, no matter what the emotion is,” Spencer Smith said of the new LP.

“Life gets messy, and it’s okay to be angry, sad, confused – or even unsure of what you’re feeling at all.

“I want this album to feel like a guidebook, helping you understand your own emotions and feeling okay to embrace the journey they take you on.”

Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox.

The tour announce comes only days after Spencer Smith released her latest single from the album, “IF KARMA DOESN’T GET YOU (I WILL)”. Check out the lyric video below.

“‘IF KARMA DOESN’T GET YOU (I WILL)’ taps into a sound that’s edgier, darker, and more honest than anything I’ve released before,” the British-born artist said.

“It’s a reflection of the anger, power, and fire I’ve felt—and a sign of how much I’ve grown, both personally and musically. This song is just the beginning of exploring deeper, more unapologetically angry emotions and being honest about the sides of ourselves we don’t always show.”

General public tickets for the Australian and New Zealand dates go sale on Friday, May 9th at 9am local time. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

LAUREN SPENCER SMITH 2025 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Sunday, November 2nd

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

Tuesday, November 4th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Thursday, November 6th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday, November 7th

Festival Hall, Melbourne

Saturday, November 8th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Monday, November 10th

Astor Theatre, Perth