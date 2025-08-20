Lauren Spencer Smith has added three more dates to her The Art of Being a Mess Australian and New Zealand tour.

After selling out multiple shows for her November tour, the Canadian singer-songwriter has added extra shows in Brisbane and Thirroul, and will also play at Harvest Rock Festival in Adelaide.

Headliners for the festival, set for October 25-26th, include The Strokes, in an exclusive Australian performance, and US country star Jelly Roll on his first visit to Australia.

The bill also features The War on Drugs, Vance Joy, M.I.A., Royel Otis, Wolfmother, Ministry of Sound Classical, Groove Armada (DJ set), Cloud Control, Genesis Owusu, The Jungle Giants, PNAU, Ruel, and more.

Released last month, The Art of Being a Mess followed Spencer Smith’s 2023 debut effort, Mirror, which cracked the top 25 in Australia and top 15 in New Zealand.

“The Art of Being a Mess is about embracing the highs and lows, the chaos and the beauty in feeling everything, no matter what the emotion is,” she said of the album. “Life gets messy, and it’s okay to be angry, sad, confused – or even unsure of what you’re feeling at all.

“I want this album to feel like a guidebook, helping you understand your own emotions and feeling okay to embrace the journey they take you on.”

Brisbane and Thirroul presale for Mastercard cardholders and My Live Nation members begins 11 a.m. Friday, August 22nd. General sale is set for 10 a.m. Monday, August 25th. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

LAUREN SPENCER SMITH 2025 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Sunday, October 26th (NEW SHOW)

Harvest Rock, Adelaide

Tuesday, October 28th (NEW SHOW)

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Friday, October 31st (NEW SHOW)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday, November 2nd

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

Tuesday, November 4th (SOLD OUT)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Thursday, November 6th (SOLD OUT)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday, November 7th

Festival Hall, Melbourne

Saturday, November 8th (SOLD OUT)

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Monday, November 10th (SOLD OUT)

Astor Theatre, Perth

Tuesday, November 11th (SOLD OUT)

Astor Theatre, Perth