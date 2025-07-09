Lauryn Hill has addressed her reputation for late performances, clarifying that production delays are often beyond her control.

The musician recently took to Instagram following her appearance at Essence Festival, where she performed to a noticeably smaller crowd at 2:30 am due to scheduling issues, as reported by Rolling Stone.

In her statement, Hill thanked the festival organisers for acknowledging that the delays were not her fault—something she describes as a first in her career. “This will be the last time I’ll allow production challenges to look like the fault is mine alone, when they aren’t,” Hill wrote, suggesting this has been an ongoing issue throughout her career.

The artist refuted common misconceptions about her tardiness, stating, “There seems to be a misconception out there though that I am somewhere on the Riviera with my feet up, drink in hand, showing up to concerts whenever because I’m too important to care. That’s nonsense.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms. Lauryn Hill (@mslaurynhill)

Hill detailed her comprehensive involvement in her performances, explaining that she contributes to “every aspect of design, preparation and production” of her shows. This hands-on approach comes in addition to her responsibilities as “a parent, grandparent and steward to my immediate family and community.”

Despite understanding that some fans may have lost patience with her after experiencing delayed performances, Hill remains undeterred. “I’m ok with that because it’s not your grace that sustains me. It’s God’s grace that sustains me and the love of the fans who appreciate that my message came for them when they needed it most,” she explained.

The artist framed her continued presence in the industry as a necessary counterbalance to what she describes as “the divisive, the shallow, the controlled, and the intentionally limiting narrative of our representation.” She questioned how she has managed to persevere despite what she characterises as “years of public effort to defame me,” answering simply: “Because someone has to do it!”

This statement follows a pattern of late appearances throughout Hill’s career, including a recent Los Angeles show where she addressed the audience about her tardiness. However, in the case of Essence Festival, the organisers confirmed that Hill had arrived on time and that the delays stemmed from their production issues rather than any fault of the artist.