Former Triple M host Lawrence ‘Moonman’ Mooney has filed a lawsuit against the network and is reportedly seeking a payout of “no less than 41 million.”

In a lawsuit filed in the NSW Supreme Court last Monday, Mooney’s lawyers have alleged a “breach of contract” by Triple M’s owner, Southern Cross Austereo.

As The Australian report, the former Triple M host, who was booted earlier this month, is seeking “no less than $1m” in damages. Roughly his annual base salary. The presenter had over a year of his contract to run when he was abruptly fired.

Mooney will be represented by employment lawyer John Laxon, who has previously represented the likes of Mark Llewellyn against Channel 9 in the infamous “boning” saga.

In a statement released hours after the lawsuit was filed, Laxon confirmed he is representing Mooney. “My client has a contract which runs through to the end of next year, which SCA has brought to an end,” Mr Laxon said.

“The terms of that contract were drafted by SCA and were bargained for and agreed to by my client. He will hold SCA to those terms. All my client asks is that SCA honour the contract and observe the contractual arrangements which they put in place. No further comment will be made.”

It’s been a tumultuous year at Triple M, with several high-profile personalities leaving the station. Earlier this month Mick Molloy, host of the station’s national drive show, announced he would be leaving the station.

The past few months have also seen the likes of Eddie McGuire, Luke Darcy, and Jane Kennedy leave the station.

A healthy mix of interpersonal drama and dwindling ratings is reportedly to blame for Mooney’s departure. It was rumoured that Mooney fell out with former The Block contestant Jess Eva and several other staff members amid the show’s lackluster ratings.

In the latest radio survey, Moonman in the Morning attracted just a 4.6 per cent share in the ratings, compared with FM leader The Kyle and Jackie O Show, which scored 10.7 per cent.