US singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes will embark on a headline tour of Australia this year in what will be her first run of the country in over two decades.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will arrive in September for three east coast shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

As well as hearing all of the hits from her 30-year career, fans will also get to see cuts from Rimes’ two most recent albums, 2020’s Chant: The Human & the Holy, and 2022’s God’s Work.

“To have the opportunity to play live shows at any stage, is so special. Given it has been 22 years since I last toured Australia – these dates are going to be incredible!” Rimes said.

“It’s also the first opportunity to play material from my two most recent albums for Aussie audiences and revisit all the favourites – I cannot wait to return in September!”

Rimes will be joined on the tour by Grammy-nominated duo The War And Treaty, featuring Michael Jr and Tanya Trotter, along with Reuben De Melo, Rimes’ winning contestant from The Voice Australia in 2024.

With over 48 million units sold globally, Rimes first achieved stardom when she won the Best New Artist Grammy at just 14 years old; a record that still stands today. Her 1997 ballad, "How Do I Live," remains the Billboard Hot 100 all-time #1 single by a female artist. 15 of Rimes' singles are top-10 hits, including "Can't Fight the Moonlight," which went #1 in 11 countries.

A TEG Live Presale will kick off on Thursday April 3rd at 9am, running until Friday April 4th at 9am, before general public tickets go on sale from Friday April 4th at 9am. All times are local. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

LEANN RIMES

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

Thursday September 11th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday September 13th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday September 16th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne