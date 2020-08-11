Julien’s Auctions have announced a treasure trove of priceless music memorabilia set to be sold at MusiCares Charity Relief Auction.

A cellar of goods donated by artists, athletes and musicians are set to go under the hammer to benefit the charity — that aims to provide financial aid to artists and the music community in vulnerable times. The auction is set to take place on Wednesday, September 9 live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com with advance online bidding kicking off next Monday, August 17th.

A Gibson SG Standard ’61 guitar in vintage cherry signed by Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is set to go under the hammer. It’s been estimated that this gorgeous axe will sell from anywhere between USD $4,000-$6,000.

If you’re not particularly gifted in the guitar department but still want to channel the eternal gothic spirit of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne’s stage ensemble “Gene Meyer New York” shirt with red crystal cross and matching pants are also up for grabs (estimate: USD $6,000-$8,000) as well as his iconic Oliver Peoples round silver metal glasses (estimate: USD $3,000-$5,000).

The items offered by artists, athletes and entertainers include those by Carlos Santana, Eric Clapton, Joan Jett, Tony Iommi, Robert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne and more in a charity auction to benefit MusiCares, the charitable foundation which provides aid to artists and music community professionals in times of need.

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has signed a limited edition Paul Reed Smith Abraxas SE (estimate: USD $4,000-$6,000).

Other items up for grabs include Ronnie Wood’s signed lithograph ‘Decades 50s’, a Fender California Coast black ukulele signed by Billie Eilish, a dark grey leather jacket worn by Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees, and a long-sleeved denim button-down shirt signed on the left pocket by Eric Clapton.

Joan Jett, Cher, Willie Nelson, Elton John, Tom Jones, Rascal Flatts, Bono, and a number of others artists have also donated items to the auction. See the full listing here.