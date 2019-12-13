Happy holidays to one and all, the Led Zeppelin albums are being turned into Hot Wheels cars, because why not. Unfortunately, we aren’t getting Zeppelins of every album, but hey I can still dream.

The brand new line of Led Zeppelin-branded Hot Wheels die-cast toy cars are coming our way, set to hit retail store shelves for December 2019. It’s the perfect stocking-sized gift for this Christmas, albeit a strange one. Who asked for this? And why are they an absolute genius?

Every single miniature vehicle is beautifully decorated with art from the band’s albums. We have vehicles representing the band’s classic debut, Led Zeppelin II, Led Zeppelin III and untitled, also known as Zeppelin IV. On top of this, there is a tiny truck celebrating the band’s 1975 North American tour. You can have a gander at the mini-cars below.

The toy representing Led Zeppelin’s first album is called “Haulin’ Gas,” a late-’60s tour bus in silver and black. The outfit’s follow-up LP finds its toy likeness in a “Super Van” reminiscent of vintage Hot Wheels Real Riders toys. The white “Combat Medic” van carries III’s artwork, and the “’67 Austin Mini Van” bears the unmistakable “ZoSo” iconography from the group’s fourth album. The blue ’75 tour bus is called the “Hiway Hauler.”

But these adorable little cars aren’t the first time that Hot Wheels has turned to classic bands for inspiration. The brand has previously toted die-cast toy car lines for both the Beatles and the Grateful Dead.

Mattel’s Hot Wheels Collectors forum lists the five toys among the brand’s retail releases for this month. As opposed to more limited Hot Wheels affairs, the Led Zeppelin line is said to be widely available. Time to get your hands on the vehicles of the best band in the world.

Hot Wheels 2020 Pop Culture Mix 1 – Led Zeppelin:

• ’67 Austin Mini Van

• Combat Medic

• Haulin’ Gas

• Hiway Hauler

• Super Van