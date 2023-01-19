Legendary folk singer-songwriter David Crosby has died at the age of 81.

The news was confirmed by his wife in a statement provided to Variety. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” she said.

“He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us.

“His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Crosby was a prominent member in two seminal ’60s folk rock bands in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (the latter were later notably joined by Neil Young). During that time, Crosby became immersed in the decade’s counterculture scene.

Alongside his work with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young throughout the next several decades, Crosby also enjoyed a solid solo career, with his eight and final solo record, For Free, coming out as recently as 2021.

His work with both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash led to Crosby being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

He also worked in film and television, including a couple cameos in The Simpsons, while he was also the subject of Cameron Crowe’s 2019 documentary, David Crosby: Remember My Name. Other notable ventures included starting a craft cannabis brand, strongly clashing with Donald Trump during his Presidency, and being an avid sailing fan.

Crosby is survived by his wife Jan Dance, sons Django and James, and daughters Erika and Donovan.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.