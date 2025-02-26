Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Leif Vollebekk is headlining four Australian shows this May for his album tour.

Vollebekk is set to play shows in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne at the start of May (see full dates below).

The tour is in support of his critically acclaimed album Revelation, which was released in late 2024. This is Vollebekk’s third album on Secret City / Remote Control Records.

The 11-track album cemented Vollebekk in the indie-folk realm. Revelation blended narrative lyrics with one-take lead vocal performances, cinematic arrangements, rich soundscapes, lush orchestration, and more.

Vollebekk self-produced and played seven instruments on the album, which has earned widespread positive reviews from critics.

“Measured keys, guitar and Vollebekk’s dusky voice are still essential parts of his toolkit, but fifth album Revelation is his most polished and expansive sounding music yet,” praised Double J.

“A dreamy reverie basking in the glow of intimate connection, Leif Vollebekk’s ‘Peace of Mind (Evening)’ is sweet bliss channeled into soul-stirring sound,” wrote Atwood Magazine.

The album was recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles and Dreamland, Woodstock, New York. The collaborations on the record speaks to the power of musicianship in creating a piece of work that is deeply reflective and rooted in themes of nature, stars, and mortality.

Vollebekk collaborated with drummer Jim Keltner, steel guitarist Cindy Cashdollar, bassist Shahzad Ismaily, and background vocalists Anaïs Mitchell and Australian singer-songwriter Angie McMahon.

Pre-sale tickets to the tour go on sale Thursday, February 27th at 11am local time. General sale tickets go on sale Friday, February 28th at 11am local time. Click here for more details.

Leif Vollebekk 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available here

Tuesday, May 6th

The Rechabite, Perth, WA

Thursday, May 8th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 10th

Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, May 11th

The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC