Even in death, Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead has proved that he is every bit the rockstar with the news that his ashes were put inside personalized bullets and delivered to his loved ones.

Television and radio personality, Riki Rachtman, revealed the bold move on Twitter when he posted a photo of the bullet he received with LEMMY engraved on it.

“Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends Today I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears Thank you @myMotorhead” he captioned the post.

Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends Today I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears Thank you @myMotorhead pic.twitter.com/gnI9aWe4iU — Rev. Riki Rachtman (@RikiRachtman) March 22, 2021

Rachtman isn’t the only celebrity that’s flaunted Lemmy’s bullet on social media. Last year tennis star Pat Cash also shared a photo of the bullet and included a tribute to the late singer.

“#Lemmy (RIP) from #Motörhead asked that his ashes be put in some bullet and given out to his closest friends, last night one was presented to my mate #whitefieldCrane whilst we were having dinner at ‘Lemmys bar’ in The Rainbow,” he captioned the post.

While other recipients of the bullets are yet to be revealed, there was a touching letter enclosed with each bullet that included the following message: “We all know Lemmy knew many people, but he had few that he considered friends and even fewer that he considered family.

“Being that you are one of those people he considered family, we would like to share a little piece of him with you.

“Lemmy touched all of our lives in a way I don’t think any of us could ever forget, but with these ashes you keep not only the memories you have, you keep Lemmy with you forever. He was Lemmy. He played Rock ‘n’ Roll. Don’t forget him.”

Lemmy sadly passed away on December 28th, 2015 at age 78 as a result of prostate cancer and heart failure.

His memorial was held at Rainbow Bar and Grill in Hollywood and was attended by rock elite, Rob Halford of Judas Priest, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo, Slash from Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.