You can now fight the spread of COVID-19 with the help of metal legend Lemmy Kilmister, with the news that Motörhead are now selling face masks emblazoned with the face of the late rocker.

According to the band’s website, which is currently selling the (frankly, amazing) product, “The Faces of Lemmy Mask 3 Pack by Motorhead is a package of three cotton masks with two ear loops and images of Lemmy’s face across the entire design.”

The masks feature three different images of Lemmy; one showing a cheeky grin, the other displaying a more serious look, and the third showing the trademark cigarette hanging out of the mouth of the rock icon – and it’ll only set you back US$20.

However, they warn that the masks “are not medical grade and are not meant to take the place of the N95 masks.”

They added that they’re not also “suitable for use in a surgical setting or where there would be significant exposure to liquid, bodily or other hazardous fluids, use in a clinical setting, or use in the presence of a high-intensity heat source or flammable gas.”

It’s just the latest in a slew of Lemmy Kilmister merch, with last month seeing Evoke Candle Co. creating a licenced candle which claims to smell like Lemmy, which was created in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Motörhead’s seminal album Ace Of Spades.

In case you’re wondering (I know you are), the candle apparently smells like “smoked whiskey,” which definitely sounds about right.

“Considered one of the top albums of all time, Ace Of Spades was a game-changer and an influence on a multitude of artists. From the legendary cover artwork to the songs we love, this album has it all,” said Evoke Candle Co. of the product.

“Our candle has a smoked whiskey fragrance – of course! – and features the iconic Ace Of Spades artwork, along with the Lemmy’s immortal words, ‘Born to lose, live to win,’” the company said in a statement, adding: “Crank up the album, make yourself a Lemmy (whiskey & coke) and fill the air with fire’n’whiskey (using the candle of course!) – because, ‘That’s the way we like it baby!’”

Check out Lemmy Kilmister jamming with Metallica: