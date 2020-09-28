If you’ve ever wondered what Motörhead and its legendary late frontman Lemmy Kilmister smelt like, well now there’s a candle for that.

There’s been plenty of weird and wacky Motörhead merch down the years, and now Evoke Candle Co. have created a licenced candle which claims to smell like the band and Kilmister.

Released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band’s seminal album Ace Of Spades, the candle has been given the scent of “smoked whiskey”, which presumably is the scent Lemmy gave off most of the time.

“Considered one of the top albums of all time, “Ace of Spades” was a game-changer and an influence on a multitude of artists. From the legendary cover artwork to the songs we love, this album has it all,” said Evoke Candle Co.

Evoke are no strangers to the band-scented candle game, having previously created candles inspired by songs by The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, The Clash and more.

“Our candle has a smoked whiskey fragrance – of course! – and features the iconic Ace Of Spades artwork, along with the Lemmy’s immortal words, ‘Born to lose, live to win,’” the company said in a statement.

“All orders will come with either a black matte candle snuffer or wick trimmer free, as our gift to you.

“Crank up the album, make yourself a Lemmy (whiskey & coke) and fill the air with fire’n’whiskey (using the candle of course!) – because, ‘That’s the way we like it baby!’”

As well as having the scent of smoked whiskey, the candle also apparently smells like oak and tonka bean (whatever that is), and has a burn time of 70-80 hours.

Earlier this year it was reported that a biopic about Lemmy Kilmister was in the works, to be directed by Gregg Olliver.

Check out ‘Ace Of Spades’ by Motörhead: