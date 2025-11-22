Lenny Kravitz has revealed that a fan ripped “four dreadlocks out of the back of my head” during his show in Brisbane on Friday night.

Taking to his Instagram shortly after the concert at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, the New York-born rocker said the incident occurred during his performance of “Let Love Rule”.

“Brisbane, that was wild,” he said.

“A very excited young lady pulled four dreadlocks out of the back of my head,” he revealed.

“You know how hard you’ve got to pull to rip those out of my head? Damn, baby. Anyway, I’m not going to stop coming out there for ‘Let Love Rule’ because that’s our moment together.

“Brisbane you’re wild. I love you.”

Kravitz is currently in Australia in support of his 2024-released album, Blue Electric Light. In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ ahead of the trip, the musician confirmed that a new record is already in the works.

“It’s much more raw and dirty,” he said.

I never repeat what I’ve done.” Blue Electric Light, he recounts, was “a very clean production. I mean, it was funky and it was rawness in its mood and the way I play, but this next record is very loose, very loose.”

He continued: “So, it’ll be two years of touring Blue Electric Light. Then there might be a couple of months [off] and then I’m going to drop the next record. So I’ll come back again. This is the first time back in, but I’m going to make this a regular thing. We don’t have time to not keep going.”

Kravitz’ Australian tour continues in Melbourne on Tuesday. Check out the remaining dates below.

Tuesday, November 25th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 28th

Sporting Precinct, Mildura, VIC

Saturday, November 29th

bp Adelaide Grand Final, Adelaide, SA