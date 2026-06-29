Level 42 are finally coming to Australia for the first time ever.

The UK band have announced a five-city tour set for January 2027, kicking off at Perth’s Astor Theatre on January 18th, before making its way to Adelaide’s the Gov, Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 3rd, following a presale from 9am, Wednesday, July 1st. All times are local. Sign up for presale here.

The shows will centre on World Machine, the 1985 album that pushed Level 42 onto the global stage. Built on jazz-funk precision and sharp pop songwriting, it’s the record that produced some of the band’s most enduring cuts – and it’ll be performed alongside a run of their biggest hits, including “Lessons in Love”, “Something About You”, “Running in the Family”, “Hot Water”, and “Love Games”.

Led by Mark King, whose slap bass technique became the band’s calling card, Level 42 have sold more than 30 million albums and landed 18 singles in the UK Top 40 across a career stretching back to 1980.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.