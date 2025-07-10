Just one day after adding a new Melbourne date to his Australia and New Zealand tour, Lewis Capaldi has confirmed a second Sydney show at Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday, December 7th.

The Scottish pop star will play shows in Christchurch, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth this November and December (see full dates below).

These dates will be Capaldi’s first time performing in Australasia since Falls Festival in 2019/20, and his Auckland Town Hall show in 2019.

Tickets for Capaldi’s 2025 tour go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 14th at 12pm local time. The Secret Sounds pre-sale begins on Friday, July 11th at 11am local time. People who purchased tickets to his previously cancelled 2023 tour can also access a pre-sale on Thursday, July 10th at 11am local time (these customers will receive an email from Secret Sounds with pre-sale access information).

Capaldi heavily hinted at plans for an Australia tour during a TikTok livestream last week. When asked whether he planned to visit these shores for a tour, he teased: “I don’t know, maybe just stay tuned, my friend, keep a keen eye on social media, perhaps in the near future.”

Capaldi made a triumphant return to Glastonbury last month, returning to the iconic festival’s stage two years after he last performed there in 2023. That set saw him lose his voice and battle pronounced tics brought on by Tourette’s syndrome, which he was diagnosed with in 2022. Soon after, Capaldi announced he would take a break from touring to focus on his mental and physical health.

Back at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, Capaldi told the crowd he was there to “finish what I couldn’t finish.” He arrived shortly before 5pm and opened with “Before You Go”, followed by fan favourites “Grace” and “Bruises” from his 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. He also debuted a new song, “Survive”, in which he reflects on the challenges of the past two years.

“I’m not going to say much up here today, because if I do, I’ll probably start crying,” he told the crowd. “It’s just amazing to be here with you all, and I can’t thank you enough for coming out and coming to see me. Second time’s the charm on this one.”

Lewis Capaldi 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Past ticketholders pre-sale begins Thursday, July 10th (11am local time)

Secret Sounds pre-sale begins Friday, July 11th (11am local time)

General sale begins Monday, July 14th (12pm local time)

Ticket information available via secretsounds.com

Sunday, November 30th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Tuesday, December 2nd

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Thursday, December 4th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, December 6th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, December 7th (NEW SHOW)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Friday, December 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, December 13th (NEW SHOW)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne



Monday, December 15th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, December 17th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA