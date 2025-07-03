Lewis Capaldi has hinted that an Australian tour could be on the cards, following his moving comeback at Glastonbury and newly announced UK and Ireland shows.

The beloved Scottish singer-songwriter made his long-awaited return to the Glastonbury stage two years after he last performed there in 2023. That set saw him lose his voice and battle pronounced tics brought on by Tourette’s syndrome, which he was diagnosed with in 2022. Soon after, Capaldi announced he would take a break from touring to focus on his mental and physical health.

Back at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage last weekend, Capaldi told the crowd he was there to “finish what I couldn’t finish.” He arrived shortly before 5pm and opened with “Before You Go”, followed by fan favourites “Grace” and “Bruises” from his 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. He also debuted a new song, “Survive”, in which he reflects on the challenges of the past two years.

“I’m not going to say much up here today, because if I do, I’ll probably start crying,” he told the crowd. “It’s just amazing to be here with you all, and I can’t thank you enough for coming out and coming to see me. Second time’s the charm on this one.”

Capaldi has now confirmed a run of UK and Ireland dates for September, including shows in Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff, and Dublin.

For Australian fans, there was another promising sign. During a TikTok livestream on July 2nd, Capaldi was asked whether he planned to tour Australia. He teased: “I don’t know, maybe just stay tuned, my friend, keep a keen eye on social media, perhaps in the near future.”

Capaldi was originally set to tour Australia in July 2023 but cancelled all dates to prioritise his health. With his return to the stage now in full swing, fans Down Under may not have to wait much longer.