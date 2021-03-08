Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

LG Petrov — real name Lars-Göran, the prolific frontman for Swedish metal bands Entombed, Entombed A.D. and Firespawn — has died. He was 49.

His death was confirmed in a statement shared on Entombed A.D.’s Facebook page. “Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night,” the band wrote.

“It’s with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Göran Petrov has left us. He was (is!!!) an incredible friend and a person that has touched so many people. He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character, and his unique personality.

“LG’s smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts. When asked in an interview what he would like to have written on his grave and what about his legacy, he said: ‘I will never die, it will never die.’ And you didn’t. You will live forever in our hearts.”

LG revealed that he had been diagnosed with bile duct cancer last year on a GoFundMe fundraiser. Petrov acknowledged that doctors were unable to remove the cancer, and were attempting to “control it with chemotherapy.”

“It’s just very, very bad luck. Cancer doesn’t have feelings. It’s just maximum bad luck,” LG told Metal Hammer following his diagnosis.

Formed in the eighties, Entombed were the vanguards of the Scandinavian death metal scene. The band released their landmark debut record, Left Hand Path, in 1990.

Following the release of the record, Petrov left the band for a brief period, returning for 1993’s Wolverine Blues and cutting his teeth on the band’s next seven albums.

In 2014, Petrov and several other members of Entombed left the band and would go on to form, Entombed A.D. Together they released three records, Dead Dawn, Back To The Front, and Bowels of Earth.

Petrov worked with a number of other bands including Firespawn, Morbid, Comecon, and Allegiance.

Rest In Peace LG Petrov. What a legend & and a powerful voice. Inspiration to countless bands & singers. A true game changer. One of the first bands to take us on tour for which I am still grateful for. Someone you always looked forward to seeing. You will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/kHnhDiBzRb — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) March 8, 2021