Liam Gallagher has issued an apology following controversy over a racial slur posted on his X account, just one day before the highly anticipated Oasis reunion tour is set to begin.

The Britpop frontman, known for his prolific and often unfiltered social media presence, posted a term mocking East Asian people on his account (as per Rolling Stone). When initially confronted by fans about the offensive nature of the post, Gallagher dismissed concerns with a simple “whatever” response before later deleting the original post.

Following backlash, the singer offered a more substantial apology, writing: “Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn’t intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate. peace and love LG x.”

The incident comes at a particularly significant moment for the band, with their reunion tour — an event fans have eagerly awaited for 15 years — kicking off on July 4th with two consecutive nights in Cardiff, Wales. The extensive tour schedule includes 41 dates spanning the UK, Ireland, North America, Asia, Australia, and South America, with Andy Bell joining the lineup on bass.

While Gallagher previously joked on X about a new Oasis album in the works, the band’s manager Alec McKinlay has confirmed there are currently “no plans for any new music.” However, fans can look forward to other projects surrounding the reunion, including a tour documentary film and a 30th anniversary deluxe edition of their seminal album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, scheduled for release on October 3rd.

In related news, a recent Green Day concert saw frontman Billie Joe Armstrong inviting a fan onstage to play “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”, only for the fan to instead perform Oasis’ “Wonderwall” — resulting in Armstrong removing him from the stage. Gallagher appeared delighted by the incident, posting on X: “Best song of the night.”