Liam Gallagher has revealed his injuries after he “fell out of a helicopter” at the Isle of Wight Festival over the weekend.

Prior to the accident, Gallagher had closed the first day at the festival with a set that included a number of Oasis classics alongside some of his solo tracks.

Taking to Twitter to share a photo of his injuries, Gallagher said: “So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t [write] it.”

He continued on to reassure fans that he was “all good” now, adding: “Who said [Rock n Roll] is dead. Keith Moon eat your drum skin out. C’mon you know.”

He then shared a picture of a bottle of Estrella beer with the caption: “What doesn’t kill ya makes ya. TUFF GOING.”

Later on, Gallagher joked that he was going to use the photo of his grazed face for his next album cover.

“Got the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose LG x”, he wrote.

Before he shared the news of the incident, Gallagher tweeted that “life is precious”.

“Let’s make it happen…I’m not messing about we only get to do it once I’m coming in a mess I’m going out in style c’mon you know,” he said.

He also tweeted directly at fans who had attended the festival, writing: “Isle of [Wight] you were bonkers I love you stay safe and remember it’s not where your from it’s how many coronas you can have while eating mushy peas LG x.”

Check out the image Liam Gallagher shared after falling out of a helicopter: