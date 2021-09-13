Today in news that nobody saw coming, Noel Gallagher has admitted that his brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam is currently more successful than him.

During an interview on Chris Evan’s How to Wow podcast (via NME), Gallagher conceded that his sibling is doing better than him when it comes to album and concert ticket sales.

“He’s doing massive gigs, he’s selling more records than I am and he’s selling more tickets than I am, if you can believe that,” he said.

He continued: “So he’s doing his thing and I’m doing mine and we’re both pretty happy doing that at the moment.”

In spite of their long-running feud, Gallagher said that Liam is “doing his thing, he’s responsible for the legacy being what it is, he’s keeping the flame alive and all that and good for him.”

Gallagher continued on to provide an update on recording sessions for his next album, which will serve as a follow-up to 2017’s Who Built the Moon?.

“[My privately owned studio] was opened in November last year so I’ve been writing a new record in there ever since,” he said.

“I had side one [of my new album] completed before the summer holidays and just started the first track of side two today. It went pretty well, actually.”

In other news, Gallagher recently admitted that he resorts to “making shit up” when he suffers a memory lapse onstage.

“Brain freeze, I get it. I get them when I’m doing gigs to 70,000 people,” he told The Sun.

He continued: “As the next line is coming I think, ‘Seriously, what is the next line to this song?’ You’re thinking, ‘I genuinely don’t know what it is’. Somehow it falls out of the sky. But sometimes I just have to make shit up.”

“My band will say, ‘Are they the right lyrics?’ And I go, ‘I don’t think so’. I’ve played ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ a billion times and sometimes I think, ‘What is the first line?’.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out Noel Gallagher discussing Liam on the How to Wow podcast: