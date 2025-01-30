Maybe the reformation of Oasis has changed Liam Gallagher after all.

The iconic frontman has praised fellow UK act Bring Me the Horizon’s new cover of Oasis classic, “Wonderwall,” released this week.

“I fucking LOVE it,” Gallagher tweeted about the predictably heavy rendition.

Shortly after, responding to a fan who assumed the rock star would be “so pissed” about the cover, Gallagher cheekily responded: “I’m not it’s absolutely incredible made my day I’m of out on my skateboard fuck y’all.”

The “Wonderwall” cover has also dropped alongside a “revised version” of their track, “Youtopia,” which featured on their 2024-released seventh album, Post Human: Nex Gen.

Check it out here.

Post Human: Nex Gen proved to be a huge success for the band after it debuted at No. 1 in the US and UK and No. 2 in Australia. The album has been streamed over a billion times since it was released last May.

Meanwhile, Gallagher is just months away form reuniting with brother Noel for the Oasis world tour.

Kicking off in the UK and Europe this July, the brothers will then move through the US, Japan, Australia and South America for stadium shows.

The Australian tour will commence in Brisbane on November 2nd, 2025, at Suncorp Stadium, followed by Sydney on November 5th at Accor Stadium, and Melbourne on November 8th at Marvel Stadium, before heading to Perth on November 11th.

The love affair is strong in Australia, where “Wonderwall” came in at #1 on triple j’s Hottest 100 songs of the past 20 years, which counted down in 2013, and the song was voted #1 on the “Hottest 100” for 1995.

(What’s the Story) Morning Glory? is certified eight-times platinum in Australia, having clocked up four consecutive weeks at #1 and 24 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

For more details on the Australian tour, including all dates and tickets, click here.