Liam Gallagher has thrown a bit of shade—or at least some serious doubt—on recent comments made by Oasis manager Alec McKinlay, who claimed the Britpop legends’ reunion tour will be a “last hurrah” with no new music to follow.

In an interview with Music Week, McKinlay declared, “This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press. There’s no plan for any new music.” It was a definitive statement—until Liam jumped on X and reminded fans that decisions about Oasis aren’t necessarily coming from management.

When one fan said it didn’t feel “very biblical” of the manager to announce a hard end for the band, Gallagher replied: “Neither do I and the only people that will be making any kind of decisions on the future of OASIS will be ME n RKID so let’s just take it 1 day at a time.” (‘Rkid’ is, of course, Liam’s nickname for brother and bandmate Noel Gallagher.)

Another fan pressed him further, asking directly if that meant the manager was lying. Gallagher’s response? “Am I”—leaving the comment characteristically cryptic but open to interpretation.

It’s not the first time Liam’s played with fan expectations. Last year, he jokingly claimed Oasis had already recorded a new album, responding to a hopeful tweet with: “Yep it’s already finished.” When another fan said they could “feel an album in the air,” he cheekily replied: “It’s in the bag mate fuck the air.”

For now, McKinlay maintains that there are no plans beyond the band’s extensive ‘Oasis Live ’25’ tour, which will reunite the famously feuding Gallagher brothers on stage for the first time in over a decade. The global run kicks off 4 July in Cardiff, and spans 41 dates across the UK, Ireland, North America, Asia, Australia, and South America.

“There’s no plan for any new music,” McKinlay reiterated, while praising the overwhelming demand for tickets around the world. “We could have sold out half-a-dozen Rose Bowls in Pasadena and probably eight MetLife stadiums in New York in a day.”

Still, while a new album might not be on the cards—yet—fans will be able to experience the reunion through a new film project. The band has teamed up with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace for a film surrounding the tour. No release date or title has been announced, and details remain tightly under wraps.

Oasis haven’t released an album since 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul, with both Gallagher brothers instead pursuing successful solo careers. Whether the reunion reignites creative sparks remains to be seen—but if Liam’s online musings are anything to go by, nothing is ever truly off the table.