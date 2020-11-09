In what comes as welcome news to Liam Gallagher devotees everywhere, the former Oasis frontman has announced an upcoming virtual gig.

The virtual gig will see Liam Gallagher perform a full set from a barge travelling along the River Thames (just casually).

Dubbed ‘Down By The River Thames’, the show will air on MelodyVR, the virtual reality streaming platform.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Gallagher teased what fans can expect from the one-off gig.

“I’m performing tracks from my 2 number 1 solo albums and some stone-cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven’t heard for a long, long time… c’mon you know,” he said.

The stream will be accessible across a number of continents, with the Australian iteration set to air at 8 pm AEDT on Sunday, December 6th.

Aussie fans can purchase tickets for the performance here from 9 am on Friday, November 13th, with presale beginning 9 am Tuesday, November 10th.

The gig comes off the back of the recent release of a limited edition vinyl box set of Gallagher’s latest album ‘Why Me? Why Not’.

In other news, Gallagher recently expressed his anger at estranged brother Noel for not including him in the 25th-anniversary celebrations of Oasis’ (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? album.

After it was announced that Noel would be filmed returning to the studio for the first time since they recorded the album, Gallagher took to Twitter once again to vent his frustration.

“The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you [Noel] breaks my heart,” he wrote.

When a fan asked Liam: “does it bother you really?”, he then replied: “Yeah man I have feelings you know.”

Check out ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ by Oasis: