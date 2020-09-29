Another day, another mud-slinging match between beefing brothers – and former Oasis members – Liam and Noel Gallagher.

This time, Liam Gallagher has publicly hit out at estranged brother Noel Gallagher for not including him in the 25th anniversary celebrations of Oasis’ ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ after it was announced that an interview with Noel, titled Return To Rockfield, is set to be released on YouTube on October 1st, which will see him return to the studio for the first time since Oasis recorded the album.

Clearly not impressed that he wasn’t included in the celebrations, Liam took to Twitter to react to a post made from the official Oasis account to make it abundantly clear that he wasn’t happy about the whole sitch.

“The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you [Noel] breaks my heart,” Liam wrote.

In the video, Noel praises his brother’s voice on the iconic record, saying: “Liam’s voice is fucking on another level on that record. There is nothing around today that even fucking comes remotely close to it.”

Despite one fan pointing this out to Liam, the singer wasn’t having it, hitting back with: “Without that voice he’d still be ironing Clint boons knickers.”

When another fan asked if Liam: “does it bother you really?”, the singer then replied: “Yeah man i have feelings you know.”

Later in the clip, Noel admitted that he and his brother – who fell out in 2009 – did share some great times during their Oasis heyday.

“We got smashing the arse out of it, day and night,” he said. “It was great. I fucking loved the ’90s. Why did we have to get fucking old?”

It’s not the first time Liam has expressed his disappointment over being snubbed for the 1995 album’s anniversary celebrations.

After a fan asked him earlier this month if he was going to be participating in the project, Liam replied: “I’ve not been asked, ignition the fucking cowboys will just want the potato which is fine by me coz I’ll answer your questions on a daily basis.”

He added: “Don’t need to make a big sing and dance about it.”

Ahead album’s 25th anniversary on October 2nd, YouTube will not only be showcasing Noel’s interview, but will also share a slew of other content, including new official HD videos with remastered audio for Oasis tracks such as ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, ‘Some Might Say’ and ‘Roll With It’, alongside ‘Morning Glory’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’.

Oasis also recently announced a new vinyl reissue package for the classic 1995 album, promising “new and original Oasis content”.

The new limited edition reissues, which come on double silver vinyl and picture disc, will land on October 2nd.

Check out Noel Gallagher on Return to Rockfield: