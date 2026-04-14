Liam Gallagher has responded to Oasis being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and his reaction is as brilliant as you’d expect.

After years of slating the institution, the iconic frontman has declared it “a real honour,” in a series of tweets dripping with his trademark sarcasm.

“I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream,” Gallagher tweeted.

When a fan questioned his previous anti-establishment stance, Gallagher responded: “Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organization. She’s told me to stop being a dick and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it.”

In 2024, when Oasis was first nominated, the Gallagher reacted to the news by posting on X: “Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS” (sic).

Still estranged at that time from his brother, Noel Gallagher, Liam additionally wrote: “The little fella loves hanging out with celebrities so he’d prob go; as for me I’m washing my hair and having a pedicure and a manicure.”

Oasis joins a diverse class of 2026 inductees, including Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan. The induction ceremony is set to take place on November 14th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

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A further 10 inductees have been announced, selected outside of the wider voter process, by Rock Hall committee members. They come in not as “performers” per se but in the categories of Early Influences, Musical Excellence and the singular Ahmet Ertegun Award.