Liam Gallagher has been told to stop throwing his maracas into crowds at Oasis’ reunion concerts.

The decision comes after attendees skirmished over the hotly-desired instruments at a series of gigs, resulting in several injuries. Gallagher told the crowd at Oasis’ Edinburgh show last week that neither his tambourine nor maracas would be available for grabs because they “don’t know how to behave themselves.”

‘I can’t throw my tambourine out tonight or my maracas I’ve been told not to. I’m not being tight or anything like that, do you know what I mean,” Gallagher told the crowd.

The Metro UK reported that a 42-year-old woman at Oasis’ concert at London’s Wembley Stadium was set upon by two men after gaining possession of Gallagher’s instruments.

Not only did she claim to have had the maracas taken away by the men, but also suffered injuries – cuts and bruises – from the “horrible” experience, which likely resulted in Gallagher’s maracas ban.

“I’ve just been told don’t do any of that shit anymore because you don’t know how to behave yourselves,” Gallagher told the Edinburgh crowd. “You keep pinching each other on your nipples and ears and fucking shit like that and kneeing each other in the bollocks. I’ve been told now.”

The massive popularity of the gigs band’s return has led to the instruments not just being a piece of memorabilia, but also reportedly a hot ticket item commanding big money on online marketplaces.

Oasis’ trek resumes Saturday with the first of two shows in Dublin, Ireland. The sold-out reunion tour will then hop the Atlantic, with the North American leg beginning August 24 and 25 in Toronto before landing in Australia later this year.

Beloved Brisbane indie outfit Ball Park Music are joining Oasis for the Australian leg, produced by Live Nation. Ball Park Music’s eighth and latest studio LP Like Love opened at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart last month.

Oasis 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via oasisinet.com

Friday, October 31st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 1st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, November 4th (NEW SHOW)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 7th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 8th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW