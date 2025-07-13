Footage has captured the creative ways Oasis fans joined in on the band’s massive homecoming show — even without tickets.

Saturday’s performance at Heaton Park was the second of five sold-out gigs in Manchester. While about 80,000 people were expected at each show, thousands more were left without tickets and forced to find alternative ways to enjoy the hometown reunion.

Some fans tried sneaking in through a broken fence — only to be thwarted by a second, taller wooden barricade and onsite security. Others gathered around the perimeter of the park, claiming elevated viewing spots or settling into nearby pubs to soak in the sound.

One fan posted a video of themselves and a few hundred others singing along to “Half the World Away” from the top of the grassy rise nicknamed “Gallagher Hill.”

Drove over to heaton park with ollie and come to Gallagher hill 😂 saved myself about £600 #oasislive25 pic.twitter.com/SD5yioE5oK — David pollitt (@davep5290) July 12, 2025

Other clips shared to social media showed crowds gathered outside nearby pubs, belting out classics like “Don’t Look Back in Anger” in unison with the fans inside.

One particularly creative spectator took to the skies with a paramotor, circling above the venue for a once-in-a-lifetime vantage point. The airborne effort even caught the attention of Liam Gallagher who was seen pointing up at the him mid-set.

Those inside the grounds were treated to a euphoric homecoming. Footage posted online showed fans hoisting disabled attendees above the crowd to give them a better view, and thousands singing along to every word. The once-feuding Gallagher brothers even embraced on stage — marking their first performance together at Heaton Park since 2009.

Oasis will continue their reunion tour across Europe, America and Asia before heading to Australia in October for five huge stadium shows.

Oasis 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via oasisinet.com

Friday, October 31st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 1st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, November 4th (NEW SHOW)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 7th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 8th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW