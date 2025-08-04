A man in his 40s died from injuries sustained during a fall at Oasis’ concert at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

According to Rolling Stone, the tragic incident occurred during the reunited band’s penultimate show of their five-night sold-out run at the iconic London venue.

The BBC reports that the authorities responded to an emergency call at 10:19 p.m. after the fan “was found with injuries consistent with a fall”. Despite immediate medical attention from police and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity and specific age have not been released by authorities.

The Metropolitan Police have issued an appeal to concert-goers who may have witnessed the fall or captured footage of the incident. This investigation seeks to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragic event that unfolded during what was meant to be a celebratory reunion concert.

Oasis released a statement on Sunday expressing their shock at the news. “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved,” the band said.

Unconfirmed social media reports suggested the man was positioned in the upper tier of Wembley Stadium when he “slipped on the railing and fell below” to a lower section. These details remain unverified as the official investigation continues.

Wembley Stadium issued its own statement acknowledging the incident. “Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers,” the venue’s statement read.

The tragedy comes duirng a triumphant return for the Gallagher brothers, whose reunion tour has generated massive public interest following their 15-year hiatus. The Oasis reunion concerts at Wembley represent some of the most anticipated shows in recent British music history, with tickets selling out within hours of their release.

Wembley Stadium confirmed that Sunday’s concert would proceed as planned, marking the final show of Oasis’ five-night London residency. The venue’s decision to continue with the scheduled performance followed consultation with relevant authorities and the band.