Liam Gallagher has claimed that his estranged brother Noel has been on the phone with him “begging for forgiveness” and asked fans if they think he should meet up with him.

Liam Gallagher shared the intriguing revelation on Twitter today, writing: “Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off”.

Many fans jumped into the comments section and encouraged Liam to meet up and make peace with his brother, with some followers hoping for an Oasis reunion.

“It’s time! You may not get on or relive the old days but life’s too short and it would mean more to your family than anyone else if you guys put a side your issues for a chance to talk face to face and behind closed doors. Don’t let the media dictate your relationship. Good luck!’ One wrote. British presenter Will Buxton penned, “Have it out. Give the silly old potato a hug. And get the band back together.”

Another fan jokingly suggested, “Meet him. Plant a right hook. Video it. Use it as an Oasis reunion promo.”

Oasis disbanded in 2009 after a very public and bitter feud between brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher. The pair supposedly made peace a few years ago, but the band has never gotten back together.

In a recent interview with Pub Talk, Noel laughed at the idea of joining musical forces with his brother Liam Gallagher once more.

“Er, would you go on holiday with your ex-missus?” He said. “As funny as this sounds, Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were. And I’m happy with it.”

“If we got back together there would be a circus – and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy. He’s [Liam Gallagher] doing his thing. He’s still selling out Knebworth. It’s like, mate, good luck to you, do you know what I mean?”

