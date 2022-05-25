Liam Gallagher has never been one to shy away from controversy, and his latest tweet claiming “Oasis piss all over Beatles” certainly supports that sentiment.

Gallagher made the bold statement during a Twitter spat with former Liverpool player and British football commentator Jamie Carragher.

The fight erupted while Gallagher watched the match between his team, Man City football club, and Aston Villa football club. Man City won the game 3-2 and took home the prestigious Premier League trophy.

Despite his team winning the game, Gallagher decided to take a jab at Carragher, who was commentating the game.

“What you saying carra you [bell emoji] end,” the former Oasis member tweeted.

What you saying carra you 🛎 end — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022 Love The Beatles? Get the latest The Beatles news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

To which Carragher retaliated by tweeting, “I’m saying you’ll never win the Champions league & Oasis are shite compared to the Beatles. That work??”

Liam then shot back, “Eh carra you got shit banter for a scouser fucking hell la you been hanging out with Neville too long oasis piss all over the Beatles how many times did they do Knebworth.”

Eh carra you got shit banter for a scouser fucking hell la you been hanging out with Neville too long oasis piss all over the Beatles how many times did they do knebworth — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022

Gallagher is referring to Knebworth Park, a venue where Oasis played two sold-out shows in 1996. The rockstar is returning to play a solo gig at the venue on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th June 2022.

Just last year, Liam Gallagher’s famous brother Noel Gallagher made a dismissive comment about Oasis being compared to The Beatles.

“When Oasis started, we were so big we were compared to (The Beatles) size-wise and musically, embarrassingly, compared to them as well,” he said, as per Music-News. “(It’s embarrassing) because we weren’t as good as them.”

However, he did sing The Beatles praises elsewhere in the same interview. “They’ve [The Beatles have] definitely got the best tunes, hands down,” he added. “In my record collection, they’ve got the greatest tunes by far.”

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.