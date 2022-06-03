Former One Direction star Liam Payne has issued a loaded apology to his ex-bandmate Zayn Malik for dissing him during a recent interview.

ICYMI, Payne appeared on the latest episode of Logan Paul’s podcast and told the host that there are “many reasons why I dislike Zayn.” Payne spoke openly about Malik’s domestic issues with his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid’s, mum. Gigi and Zayn split up after he allegedly pushed her mother, Yolanda Hadid, during a fight. Zayn pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment and was sentenced to 90 days’ probation for each count.

Payne told Logan, “You can always look at the man for where he is and say, ‘Oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a dick. But at the end of the day, once you’re understanding what he’s been through to get to that point — and also whether or not he[ Malik] wanted to be there.”

“Listen, I don’t agree with any of his actions. I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that. What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you’re willing to give them.”

Payne has now taken to Twitter to apologise for the slander.

“Guys – I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide. They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have,” he wrote on Twitter.

However, it appears that his apology wasn’t well received. Former bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Malik all unfollowed Payne shortly after his apology.

Check out Liam Payne’s full interview below: