The cause of death of Liam Payne has been revealed.

Narcotics, alcohol, and damaged property were found in the room of the former One Direction member, where he fell off his balcony on Wednesday.

A report released by the prosecutor’s office in Argentina yesterday detailed Payne’s cause of death. The pop star suffered a fatal head injury, multiple bodily traumas and significant bleeding both internally and externally.

Before Payne’s passing, a worker called the police about a “guest who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and who had destroyed some objects in the room.”

“The circumstances of the case are being investigated as a ‘questionable death,’ although everything indicates that the musician was alone when the fall occurred, and was going through some type of outbreak from substance abuse,” the report reads in translated Spanish.

“The forensic experts reported that the 25 injuries described in the autopsy are aligned with those caused by a fall from a height” and Liam had brain injuries that were “sufficient to cause death, while internal and external haemorrhages in the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs contributed to the mechanism of death.”

Forensics teams are awaiting results from histopathological, biochemical, and toxicological reports to better understand the substances that may have been in his body at the time of his death. However, early investigations show that there were “narcotics and alcoholic beverages, as well as various destroyed objects and furniture” inside his room.

According to the report, forensics say they found no evidence of foul play on Payne’s body nor injuries that would prove there were third parties involved in his death. The position in which Payne landed shows that he “did not adopt a reflex posture to protect himself,” the report states.

According to the prosecutor’s office, authorities have interviewed three hotel workers and two women who “were with the musician in his room” hours before Payne’s fall.

The director of Sistema de Atención Médica de Emergencia (SAME) told local media that the singer fell from “about 13 or 14 meters.”

Payne’s family issued a statement via BBC to share their distraught pain.

“We are heartbroken,” his family said. “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”