The four remaining members of One Direction have issued an online joint statement following the death of Liam Payne, who died on Wednesday at the age of 31.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” One Direction wrote in their statement to Rolling Stone.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

Youngest member Harry Styles shared on Instagram that he is “truly devastated by Liam’s passing.”

He looked back on the beloved character of his late friend in a photo of Liam from behind, taken on tour. “His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it,” Harry wrote.

“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving.”

Harry further pledged that he will “always” miss his “lovely friend” and lastly directed his thoughts towards those close to Liam.

“The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew him and loved him, as I did.”

Louis Tomlinson also shared a black and white photo of him and Liam in their teenage days, stating that he is “devastated” that he “lost a brother.”

“Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul. I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for,” Louis wrote.

Louis continued with praise for his friend: “Liam was an incredible songwriter with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band. And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.”

He added that if Liam’s son Bear ever needed him, “I will be the uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.”

“I wish I got a chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you,” his post concluded.

Zayn posted a photo of himself and Liam on Instagram, writing, “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me. Thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life”.

“You were headstrong, opinionated and gave no f***s about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.”

Zayn Malik finished his tribute: “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.”

Niall Horan is yet to release an individual tribute, but was today spotted in London looking sombre on a walk with his girlfriend Amelia Wooley.