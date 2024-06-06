Watch out Britain: Simon Cowell is once again on a quest to find the next global music sensation. Not content with the mega success One Direction enjoyed over a decade ago, when they became one of the biggest boy bands of the modern era, the music mogul is ready to try to recreate that magic.

This time, though, Cowell’s not just searching for talent, he’s also preparing to capture the process in what could potentially become a gripping documentary series.

As per Rolling Stone, the auditions, set to sweep across the UK with stops in Newcastle, Dublin, Liverpool, and London, are not just about finding a group of singers; they’re about finding a phenomenon.

Cowell’s plan to host open calls suggests a return to the traditional methods of band formation, focusing on raw, undiscovered talent that can be sculpted into a cohesive unit. This contrasts sharply with the current trend of assembling bands based on algorithmic predictions or social media popularity.

Cowell’s partnership with Box to Box Films for the documentary aspect of this search adds an intriguing layer to the project.

Known for their critically acclaimed work on the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the production company brings a storytelling expertise that could provide a unique behind-the-scenes look at the making of a boyband.

Cowell’s search also comes at a time when the music industry is heavily dominated by solo artists and producer-driven tracks. Cowell’s commentary on the lack of boybands in recent years highlights a gap in the market that he is eager to fill. His previous successes with acts like Little Mix and Fifth Harmony demonstrate his knack for spotting and nurturing talent, though he candidly admits the unpredictability of such ventures.

Do you think Cowell will find the next One Direction? Or was the success of Zayn, Harry, Liam, Niall, and Louis a once in a generation thing?