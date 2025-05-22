Tim Finn will headline Lighthouse Rock 2025, set to return to Burnett Heads on Saturday, October 18th, following two previous sold-out events in 2022 and 2023.

The stellar lineup features Australian and New Zealand rock royalty, including ARIA Hall of Famer Finn, multi-ARIA Award winners Birds of Tokyo, You Am I, Ross Wilson, Richard Clapton, The Superjesus, Tom Busby, Salt & Steel, and the yet-to-be-announced winner of Triple M’s Battle of the Bands competition.

For the first time, the festival will be open to all ages, with free entry for children under 10 and half-price tickets for those aged 11-17 years. Located by the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, Lighthouse Rock continues to support tourism in Bundaberg and surrounding Queensland communities.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Tuesday, May 27th, with general public sales commencing on Thursday, May 29th via Oztix. Festival organisers recommend securing tickets early, as previous events have sold out quickly.

The festival organiser, Gavin Hales from Lighthouse Presents, expressed excitement about the event, stating, “We are so excited to be bringing this amazing lineup of Aussie rock to the region again! This year will be even bigger and better than anything we have done before!”

Triple M Bundy and Lighthouse Presents are again running their Battle of the Bands competition, searching for the best new local talent to open the festival. Local bands, solo artists, duos, trios, and other musical acts are encouraged to enter for the chance to perform in front of more than 5,000 music fans.

Lighthouse Rock also continues its commitment to positive impact, supporting local charity initiatives including Great Barrier Reef Legacy, the Living Coral Biobank Project, and the Sea Turtle Alliance.

Lighthouse Rock 2025

Ticket information available via lighthouserock.com.au

Saturday, October 18th

Burnett Heads, Bundaberg, QLD

Lineup

Tim Finn | Birds of Tokyo

You Am I | Richard Clapton | Ross Wilson

The Superjesus | Tom Busby | Salt & Steel

+ Battle of the Bands Winner