Okay, we’ve all had days where we’ve called out sick from work when all we did was laze around and watch TV. We get it – but we’re pretty sure no one was lining up to see us perform less than 24 hours later, or that our absence would cause a riot. Lil Baby, apparently, did not get the memo.

New pictures obtained by TMZ Hip Hop show Lil Baby partying with Travis Scott in a Vegas nightclub, less than 24 hours before he would pull out of his performance at the Vancouver BreakOut festival claiming tour exhaustion and health issues.

The pictures obtained by TMZ place Lil Baby in Vegas’ Zouk Nightclub around 3 AM, with celebrities like Travis Scott and DJ Drama in attendance. In said photos, Lil Baby appears to be fit and having a good time. Additional footage shows him rapping 42 Dugg’s verse from ‘We Paid’. Hours later, however, he would post a message to his fans on Instagram, cancelling his performance at the festival.

“I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize Vancouver, Canada, The Breakout Festival, and To Everyone who was in attendance!” Lil Baby’s statement read.

“I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me. And My Body Completely Shut Down I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon.” he added.

According to a statement by the festival, Lil Baby did arrive in Vancouver, but was ‘too sick’ to perform.

While no one is begrudging the rapper wanting to take a break after a long night, bailing at the last minute did not go down well with his fans in Vancouver. Shortly after the announcement was made, agitated fans rioted on scene, resulting in property destruction and injuries.

On-ground footage at the festival showed fans trashing garbage bins, booths, equipment and other property, as well as raiding beverage stands to steal alcohol.

While timely intervention from the authorities prevented the situation from getting worse, some reports stated that there were ‘cop cars there, ambulances, fire trucks, a bunch of people bleeding all around, police with rifles.’

Lil Baby and his team have yet to comment on the pictures or the incident.

Watch the footage of Lil Baby partying, obtained by TMZ: