A fake Little Durk recently did a walkthrough at a mall where a crowd of fans went absolutely wild over the look-a-like’s presence.

A recent video of Youtuber King Cid posing as a fake Lil Durk has been circulating on Twitter and shows fans wilding out over the mimic tear Durk. The mock Lil Durk is walking around the mall in the video while their crew tells mall staff, “We shopping ma’am,” after the staff tells them, “You did not have permission to do this today, you all have to leave.”

Rumours of Little Durk begin circulating at the mall and a small crowd forms that appears to grow with every moment that passes by. As the entourage is passing by the food court, one fan rushes at them before being stopped by “security.”

By the end of the video, the impersonator is being rushed out the doors of the mall into what looks like a luxury van as Lil Durk fans claw behind him to get near the mock Durk.

Fake ass Lil Durk shut down the mall 💀💀💀 (via @KingCidery) pic.twitter.com/yTSOR0WdSo — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) April 7, 2022

Earlier this year, the rapper announced he would release the much-anticipated album on the 22nd of February 2022, in a post that had since been deleted.

Lil Durk, AKA The Voice, AKA Durk Derrick Banks, clearly opted not to release new work on the same day as Ye’s DONDA 2 – much to the chagrin of fans.

“Nah cause why you play us like dat derrick???” one fan tweeted when the album failed to drop.

“Why did you push it back I been waiting on dis shit smurk,” wrote another.

Rather than dropping the album, Durk announced the date for the album’s release, March 11th, along with revealing the album’s cover art.

One Reddit fan got their wish, though: “pls be a single i want new durk music so bad but he not even gonna get a full week of sales, n he has no promotion.”

Instead of dropping the entire album, Durk shared the lead single, ‘AHHH HA’ and accompanying video.

The album 7220 Reloaded has since come out on the date Lil Durk announced, on March 11th, and is available for streaming.