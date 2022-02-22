Lil Durk has surprised fans by dropping a new single after leading many his new album would be released at midnight.

The Chicagoan rapper is trending on Twitter after a post, which simply stated, “Midnight,” led fans to believe his new album 7220 was definitely ready to drop.

The rapper had earlier this month announced he would release the much-anticipated album on the 22nd of February 2022, in a post that now appears to be deleted. Over the past few days, Durk had not mentioned his album at all, leading fans to believe that it might be pushed back – until he tweeted earlier today:

Midnight — THE VOICE (@lildurk) February 21, 2022

Lil Durk, AKA The Voice, AKA Durk Derrick Banks, clearly opted not to release new work on the same day as Ye’s DONDA 2 – much to the chagrin of fans.

“Nah cause why you play us like dat derrick???” one fan tweeted when the album failed to drop.

“Why did you push it back I been waiting on dis shit smurk,” wrote another.

Rather than dropping the album, Durk announced the date for the album’s release, March 11th, along with revealing the album’s cover art.

One Reddit fan got their wish, though: “pls be a single i want new durk music so bad but he not even gonna get a full week of sales, n he has no promotion.”

Instead of dropping the entire album, Durk shared the lead single, ‘AHHH HA’ and accompanying video.

Watch Lil Durk ‘AHHH HA’:

With a 17-date US headline tour kicking off on April 8th, Durk is on a deadline to get the album out.

7220 will be the rapper’s seventh studio album in as many years, following on from 2020’s The Voice.

Durk made guest appearances on both Kanye West’s Donda (‘Jonah’) and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy (‘In the Bible’) last year. He also appeared on the theme song of 50 Cent’s Force, entitled ‘Power Powder Respect’ alongside Jeremih.

Whilst no official track listing has been released, several websites claim to have leaked copies of the album. They all cite the track listing as:

