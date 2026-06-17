Lil Nas X has returned to the spotlight with an update on his mental health.

In a candid social media video (as per Rolling Stone), the US artist opened up about his recent mental health battles and more.

“I’ve been in rehab for a few months, and since then I’ve been back at home, whether it’s in Atlanta with my family or in Los Angeles with myself and friends and whatnot,” he said in the video, “and trying to ground myself down to Earth and get out of my head.

“I have a therapist now and a psychiatrist, which has been really helpful.”

Lil Nas X wrote down his talking points for the video, recognising his nerves at addressing his issues in such a candid way. He later thanked his fans for still supporting him.

“We’ve been through so much together,” he said. “I love you and all I want to do is continue to try to make you proud and make myself proud.”

On his bipolar disorder diagnosis, he said, “I feel like I had known for like the past few years, but I didn’t want to admit to it because I didn’t want to have to take medication,”

“I mean, I’m already Black and gay, like, damn, God,” Lil Nas X joked. “Gay, bipolar, like I’m living life on extreme hard mode. But on a serious note, I’m doing much better, I’m feeling better, I’m creating freely, and there’s less fear in my heart. I’m just smelling the roses.”

Lil Nas X was granted entry into a mental health diversion program in April, with a Los Angeles judge ruling that his 2025 arrest was linked to his subsequent diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

The case, in which the rapper was accused of allegedly battering three LA police officers, will be dismissed as long as Lil Nas X complies with his treatment plan and obeys all laws for the next two years.