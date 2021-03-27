Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Yesterday our eyeballs were graced with a deliciously carnal music video to ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X which saw him, quite literally, being ridden by Satan and giving him a thrusting lap dance in return.

Sure, Lil Nas X’s juicy new drop was more than enough to fill up our unapologetically horny brain tanks. But today, in true Lil Nas X style, he’s gone ahead and given us more beautiful and scandalous material to gossip about; by absolutely ripping homophobic responses to shreds on Twitter.

Rapper Mint Chip, whose pro-Trump Twitter I strongly recommend you staying away from if you don’t want to ruin your day, posted a video of Lil Nas X singing to kids and wildly insinuated that he is brainwashing them into turning gay. Thankfully, Lil Nas X was not having a bar and smacked back with some searing words.

there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job. https://t.co/SzjjYe2tf4 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

Lil Nas X started his rampage last night with a seemingly calm Tweet saying, “y’all love saying we going to hell but get upset when i actually go there lmao.” He is referring to claims from religious folk claiming he’s going to hell for being gay.

y’all love saying we going to hell but get upset when i actually go there lmao — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

The rapper then turned it up a notch with a Tweet threatening to kiss the next person saying something offensive to him.

next nigga to say something offensive to me getting kissed — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) July 2, 2019

Lil Nas X was far from done and the sassy rapper again took aim at homophobes with an eloquently phrased, “y’all saying a gay nigga twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn’t happen.”

y’all saying a gay nigga twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn’t happen — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

The openly gay rapper also bought attention to an account called BMackWrites which is self described as the owner living with “faith in God and dedication to living according to his word is the driving force behind her ministry”. BMackWrites said that Lil Nas X’s new song “is a whole new level of demonic.” Obvi, Lil Nas X implied a hard eye roll with his sarcastic reply.

we made it to facebook!!! LETS GOOO! pic.twitter.com/Tirq2zh9B4 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

IMO, Lil Nas X’s best work was done with a succinct three letter response to some batshit random asking if all men should “dress androgynously and sleep with satin?”.

It doesn’t look as though Lil Nas X is slowing down anytime soon on his rampage either, with his last tweet a mere two minutes ago. Stay tuned for more Twitter gold from the pioneering music superstar.

Watch ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X: