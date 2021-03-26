Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Lil Nas X has dropped a fantastical video for his new single, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, and it has to be seen to be believed.

This one’s been a long time coming: the rapper has been teasing the song since mid-2020 and finally released it today, March 26th.

It’s the music video that people are bound to be talking about the most however. Directed by Tanu Muino and Lil Nas X himself, it’s a kaleidoscopic vision. We’re taken first to the Garden of Eden, Lil Nas taking the main role as he’s seduced by a serpent and banished to hell. While there, he gives Satan a thrusting lapdance and that’s not a sentence I expected to ever write.

It’s flamboyant and seductive, eye-poppingly colourful and unapologetically horny. This could be Lil Nas’s version of ‘WAP’ if it really takes off. It’s only been live for five hours and it’s been viewed on YouTube almost one million times so he’s well on the way to that level.

Intriguingly, the video’s description states that the song was mixed ““with an immersive 360RA experience in mind”, recommending that headphones be used for the full effect.

Montero is the ‘Old Town Road’ singer’s real name and he shared a sweet open letter to his 14-year-old self on social media while announcing the video and single.

“I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be “that” type of gay person…,” he wrote.

“But this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist… People will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future.”

Check out ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X: