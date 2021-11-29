Lil Nas X has opened up about his dating life, saying he’s not in a place to dedicate so much time to one person amid his blossoming career.

“I’ve been wanting somebody for so long and wanting somebody to love for so long, but it’s a real responsibility,” Lil Nas X explained in an interview with GQ magazine.

“And you have to give this person your time. And I like to go missing for like a week to focus… not talk to anyone and focus on myself. And I’m more in love with what I’m doing than people.”

The 22-year-old revealed that while he still sometimes pines for a relationship, at this point in his life it’s just not practical to enter a relationship.

“I feel I still want to hang out with guys every now and then. I don’t want anything that’s – not to be a w**re or anything, but I don’t want anything that’s like, ‘I need your time right now,'” he shared.

“Sometimes, when you get sad or whatnot, you just want to go with somebody and cuddle and kiss and hug. And I love to do that. But ultimately, I feel I’ve gotten to a place where I have enough love for me that I can focus on myself.

“And when the time comes (for love), I’m not going to force it or anything. There’ll be somebody, and I’ll say, ‘Okay, I want to make this person a priority.'”

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X discussed his (now ex) boyfriend with Variety, calling him “someone special” while not directly naming the former flame.

“I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones,” the “Industry Baby” rapper told the trade publication. “A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot. But I’ve found someone special now.”

He continued: “I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”

