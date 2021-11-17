The new episode of chaotic talk show Maury got quite the special guest when Lil Nas X stopped by, bringing with him some hilarious drama.

Using his ‘That’s What I Want’ music video as his story base, the hip hop star tells Maury his sad story: he fell in love with his football teammate who unfortunately is with someone else and hiding a family from his lover.

Lil Nas X then brings the man and his wife out on Maury Povich’s show because we all know that’s where all dramas and squabbles go to be fixed for good.

“Montero and Yai are football teammates who quickly became lovers. Montero was shocked to discover soon after that Yai was married with a child,” the description for the video comically reads. “Now, Montero is here to tell Yai’s wife, Ashley, about their secret love affair. Maury will get the answers they need. Will Montero get exactly what he wants?”

Everyone involved in the episode really lay it on thick and it’s amazing. There’s lots of crying and screaming and shocked crowd noises and it feels like a true Maury episode.

I have so many questions though. Did Maury know it was a fake set up? Does Maury usually listen to Lil Nas X? Did the crowd genuinely think this world famous rapper had baby drama he was willing to promote on national TV?

You’ve seriously got to hand it to Lil Nas X: I can’t recall many artists having such clever and creative marketing in recent years. There was the time he sported a fake pregnant belly before the release of Montero; there were THOSE music videos that divided viewers; and with this Maury episode appearance, he’s still pushing for viral success even long after Montero‘s release.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer or the Film & TV Observer.

Check out Lil Nas X’s full appearance on Maury: