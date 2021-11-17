Lil Nas X has revealed that hip-hop icons Drake and Nicki Minaj turned down offers to feature on his debut album Montero.

In his candid interview for GQ magazine, Lil Nas claimed that he reached out to the pair for collaboration – but it didn’t work out.

“I don’t usually ask for features like that,” Lil Nas explained.

“But for every feature I did ask for on this album, like, every single one of them worked… besides Drake and Nicki,” he shared.

“I didn’t ask them directly. I wanted Nicki on ‘Industry Baby’, and I wanted Drake on ‘Dolla Sign Slime’, with Megan [Thee Stallion]. Yeah, but you know, I feel like things always work out. Jack Harlow ended up being the best option.

“I’m not sure how comfortable Nicki would have felt with that video or whatnot,” he said, referring to the controversial scene in which Nas and prison inmates dance naked in the shower room.

“I thought about was how blessed I am. About where I was three years ago. Nobody even thought that I would be here.

“Everybody was like, ‘One-hit-wonder this, one-hit-wonder that.’ And now it’s amazing that my competition was Drake,” he said of Drake nabbing the number one spot for Certified Lover Boy on the charts.

“Drake, with this huge album and the most first-week sales of the year. Plus, Drake’s my idol. There are too many other wins to be upset.”

