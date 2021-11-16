Lil Nas X has revealed he “feels bad” for DaBaby after the rapper faced backlash over a homophobic rant earlier this year.

ICYMI, DaBaby caused controversy back in July when he made some offensive comments about AIDs during his set at the Rolling Loud festival.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said at the time.

“Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Now, Lil Nas X has told GQ that he hopes DaBaby “grows” from the experience.

“I’m not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby. I hope he grows from it. I hope he’s able to. But I don’t know,” Nas X said.

When it was suggested to Nas X that he might be “part of the hypermasculine breakdowns that have been happening in hip-hop recently, he replied: “the whole landscape is very hypermasculine. It’s so great and so amazing that all these female rappers are breaking through. And, in a way, female rappers are the biggest rappers right now.”

Nas X continued on to reveal he is optimistic about the future of hip hop and the likelihood of more LGBTQI+ rappers gaining popularity.

“I do feel like this newer generation of rappers who are coming in, and the ones who are here, are going to have to reshape their thoughts. Because change is happening,” he said.

“There’s going to be so many gay rappers. There’s going to be more trans people in the industry and whatnot. Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking.”

