Lil Nas X said RIP but I’m not responsible for your kids’ internet consumption. Ahead of the release of the music video for his upcoming track ‘Industry baby’, the ‘Montero’ and ‘Old Town Road’ rapper took to Twitter to drop a content warning for parents.

“saying this in advance so y’all won’t blame me. THE ‘INDUSTRY BABY’ VIDEO IS NOT FOR YOUR KIDS!” he wrote.

saying this in advance so y’all won’t blame me. THE INDUSTRY BABY VIDEO IS NOT FOR YOUR KIDS! — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 20, 2021

The warning, of course, is a preemptive measure the rapper seems to be taking considering the history of his past releases. Shortly after the release of ‘Call Me By Your Name (Montero)’, Lil Nas X was accused of promoting Satanism and sexual immorality in the music video, which shows him giving a lap dance to Satan.

The rapper also had to deal with backlash for his performance of ‘Montero’ on SNL, during which he kissed a male dancer, and for the release of ‘Satan Shoes’ — a limited-edition line inspired by the shoes he wore in the ‘Montero’ video featuring pentagrams, inverted crosses, and references to the bible.

Nas, however, has never been one to curtail his artistry for the sake of his audience. That was made clear in his hilarious response to a fan who claimed that their two-year-old would be sad for missing out on the video for ‘Industry Baby.’

bless ur 2 year olds heart but i need to be a slut sometimes sir https://t.co/ezq00pH0ao — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 20, 2021

This isn’t the first time the rapper has made clear that he will not compromise artistic integrity for the sake of his audience.

Amidst mounting backlash against ‘Montero’, the rapper clapped back against a user accusing ‘the system’ of targeting children, saying: “there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job. (sic).”

In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, the rapper claimed: “At first I was really afraid of alienating any of my straight fans. But then it was kind of like, if they feel offended, they were never really here for me. They were here for whatever version of myself they made up in their head.”