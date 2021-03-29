Earlier this week Lil Nas X and streetwear company MSCHF decided to start a devil worshipping cult with their new line of satanic shoes. And now it looks like they might be going to hell.

After Nike issued a statement which denied all involvement in the satan shoe, “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

Now according to Billboard, Nike is going full lawsuit and suing MSCHF for trademark infringement, dilution and unfair competition. Under the suit, they will be seeking compensatory, statutory and punitive damages, as well as disgorgement of profits, as Nike are claiming that MSCHF “materially altered its trademarked product without permission”.

On top of it all, Nike are also asking for a court order that sees all shoes and marketing materials handed over to Nike for destruction.

The complaint states, “The material alterations include at least referring to the shoe as the Satan Shoe, adding red ink and human blood to the midsole, adding red embroidered satanic-themed detailing, adding a bronze pentagram to the laces, and adding a new sock liner.”

“There is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product.”

At this stage, it seems that the rapper is still completely unapologetic about playing a role in creating the satan shoe and is still sticking by his faux YouTube apology.

As per Billboard, MSCHF has not yet made a comment on the filed lawsuit. However, on the other hand, Lil Nas X as always, has taken the piss and posted a Spongebob Squarepants meme on Twitter.